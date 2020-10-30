Samsung is planning to launch a new Galaxy W21 5G model in China on November 4, a post on Weibo has revealed. Earlier this month, the handset was spotted on Chinese certification site TENAA, revealing a Galaxy Fold2-like design. According to the reports, the W21 5G will be a rebranded version of the Fold2 but will be exclusive to China Telecom.

Design and display Samsung W21 5G: At a glance

Like the Galaxy Fold2, the W21 5G will offer a book-like design with a metal-glass construction and a side-mounted fingerprint reader. The rear panel will have pinstripes-like design and China Telecom's logo at the bottom. The handset is likely to bear a 120Hz 7.6-inch QXGA+ (1768x2208 pixels) flexible AMOLED main screen and a 6.23-inch HD+ (816x2260 pixels) cover display.

Information For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

The W21 5G will have a triple rear camera setup including a 12MP (f/1.8) main sensor, a 12MP (f/2.4) telephoto lens, and a 12MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide-angle camera. For selfies, it will have a 10MP (f/2.2) camera present on the cover display and the main screen.

Internals Under the hood

The Galaxy W21 5G will be powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 865+ chipset, combined with 12GB of RAM and 256GB storage. The handset will pack a 4,500mAh battery with 25W wired charging as well as 11W wireless charging. On the connectivity front, it should offer support for Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.0, NFC, GPS, 5G, and a Type-C port.

Information How much will it cost?