Last updated on Oct 31, 2020, 12:48 am
Hi,
Logout
Written byHarshita Malik
Samsung has started rolling out the One UI 2.5 update for its Galaxy A70s smartphone in India.
As per the changelog, the firmware brings Wireless DeX support, enhancements to the Samsung Keyboard as well as the Camera app, and optimizations to the Always On Display function. The update also bumps the Android security patch to October 2020.
Here are more details.
The update carries build number A707FDDU3BTH4 and has a download size of 1.6GB. It is being rolled out in a phased manner via over-the-air method. To manually check for the update, you can go to Settings >Software Update.
As far as its specifications are concerned, the Galaxy A70s features a plastic body with a waterdrop notch, prominent bezels, and an in-display fingerprint sensor. On the rear, it houses a triple camera unit.
The handset bears a 6.7-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) AMOLED screen with a 20:9 aspect ratio. It is offered in Prism Crush Red, Prism Crush White, and Prism Crush Black colors.
The Samsung Galaxy A70s has a triple rear camera setup, including a 64MP (f/1.8) main sensor, an 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, and a 5MP (f/2.2) depth camera with an LED flash. On the front, it offers a 32MP (f/2.0) selfie snapper.
Samsung Galaxy A70s draws power from an octa-core Snapdragon 675 chipset, paired with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.
Under the hood, the device boots Android Pie-based One UI and packs a 4,500mAh battery with 25W fast-charging support.
For connectivity, it offers support for dual-band Wi-Fi 802.11a/c, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, NFC, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.
Love Science news?
Subscribe to stay updated.