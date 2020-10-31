OnePlus has started rolling out OxygenOS 10.5.9 update for its Nord smartphone. As per the changelog, the firmware adds some features to the Game Space section including new tools and switches for Fnatic mode as well as a quick reply feature for WhatsApp. It also improves touch response, Bluetooth connectivity, and bumps the Android security patch to October 2020.

Everything to know about the update

The update carries version number 10.5.9.AC01DA/10.5.9.AC01AA and is currently available for Indian and global variants of the handset. It is being rolled out in a phased manner via over-the-air method. To manually check for the update, go to Settings >System Updates.

Design and display OnePlus Nord: At a glance

As far as its specifications are concerned, the OnePlus Nord features an all-glass body with a pill-shaped notch and slim bezels. On the rear, it packs a quad camera module. The handset has a 6.44-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) AMOLED screen with a 90Hz refresh rate and an integrated fingerprint sensor. It is offered in Blue Marble, Gray Onyx, and Gray Ash color options.

Cameras OnePlus Nord offers a 48MP quad rear camera unit

The OnePlus Nord has a quad rear camera system that comprises a 48MP (f/1.8) main sensor, an 8MP (f/2.3) ultra-wide sensor, a 5MP (f/2.4) depth lens, and a 2MP (f/2.4) macro camera. For selfies and video calling, it houses a dual-lens setup including a 32MP (f/2.5) main sensor and an 8MP (f/2.5) ultra-wide camera.

Internals Under the hood