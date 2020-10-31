Last updated on Oct 31, 2020, 12:55 am
Written byShubham Gupta
OnePlus has started rolling out OxygenOS 10.5.9 update for its Nord smartphone.
As per the changelog, the firmware adds some features to the Game Space section including new tools and switches for Fnatic mode as well as a quick reply feature for WhatsApp.
It also improves touch response, Bluetooth connectivity, and bumps the Android security patch to October 2020.
The update carries version number 10.5.9.AC01DA/10.5.9.AC01AA and is currently available for Indian and global variants of the handset. It is being rolled out in a phased manner via over-the-air method. To manually check for the update, go to Settings >System Updates.
As far as its specifications are concerned, the OnePlus Nord features an all-glass body with a pill-shaped notch and slim bezels. On the rear, it packs a quad camera module.
The handset has a 6.44-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) AMOLED screen with a 90Hz refresh rate and an integrated fingerprint sensor. It is offered in Blue Marble, Gray Onyx, and Gray Ash color options.
The OnePlus Nord has a quad rear camera system that comprises a 48MP (f/1.8) main sensor, an 8MP (f/2.3) ultra-wide sensor, a 5MP (f/2.4) depth lens, and a 2MP (f/2.4) macro camera.
For selfies and video calling, it houses a dual-lens setup including a 32MP (f/2.5) main sensor and an 8MP (f/2.5) ultra-wide camera.
The OnePlus Nord is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 765G chipset, combined with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage.
The handset runs on Android 10-based OxygenOS and packs a 4,115mAh battery with 30W fast-charging support.
On the connectivity front, it offers support for dual-band Wi-Fi 802.11a/c, Bluetooth 5.1, 5G, NFC, and a Type-C port.
