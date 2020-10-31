Lenovo has unveiled a new 'Transparent Edition' model of its flagship gaming phone, the Legion Pro. It joins the Vengeance Red and Blazing Blue color options which were released earlier this year. The Transparent Edition has a see-through X-shaped middle part, allowing you to peek at the components inside as well as see the raising and lowering of the side-mounted pop-up selfie camera.

Design and Display Lenovo Legion Pro Transparent Edition: At a glance

The Lenovo Legion Pro Transparent Edition features an aluminum-glass body with slim bezels on the top and bottom. On the rear, it has a dual camera setup and an X-shaped transparent section with two opaque "wedges" on either side. The smartphone houses a 6.65-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) AMOLED screen with a 19.5:9 aspect ratio, a 144Hz refresh rate, and HDR10+ support.

Information For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

The Lenovo Legion Pro Transparent Edition has a dual rear camera module, including a 64MP (f/1.9) primary sensor and a 16MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens. For selfies and video calling, it sports a 20MP (f/2.2) motorized pop-up selfie camera that is mounted on the side.

Internals Under the hood

The Lenovo Legion Pro Transparent Edition is powered by a Snapdragon 865+ chipset, coupled with up to 16GB of RAM and up to 512GB of storage. The device runs on Android 10-based Legion OS and packs a 5,000mAh battery with up to 90W fast-charging support. For connectivity, it offers support for dual-band Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, NFC, 5G, and a Type-C port.

Information How much does it cost?