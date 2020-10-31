Huawei has announced the prices of its premium smartphone, the Mate 30E Pro in China. The handset starts at CNY 5,299 (approximately Rs. 59,000) for the base model. As for the highlights, it comes with a Kirin 990E chipset, a quad rear camera setup, 5G connectivity, and a 4,500mAh battery with 40W fast-charging support. Here's our roundup.

Design and display Huawei Mate 30E Pro: At a glance

The Huawei Mate 30E Pro features a metal-glass body with a wide notch and slim bezels. On the rear, it packs a quad camera setup. The smartphone bears a 6.53-inch Full-HD+ (1176x2400 pixels) OLED screen with an aspect ratio of 18.5:9 and an integrated fingerprint sensor. It is offered in Space Silver, Emerald Green, Cosmic Purple, and Black color options.

Cameras For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

The Huawei Mate 30E Pro has a quad rear camera setup that comprises a 40MP (f/1.6) main sensor, an 8MP (f/2.4) telephoto lens, a 40MP (f/1.8) ultra-wide camera, and a ToF 3D sensor. For selfies and video calling, it features a dual-lens setup including a 32MP (f/2.0) primary sensor and a depth camera.

Internals Under the hood

The Mate 30E Pro draws power from an octa-core Kirin 990E chipset, paired with 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. The handset boots Android 10-based EMUI 11 (without Google Mobile Services) and packs a 4,500mAh battery with 40W wired and 27W wireless charging support. For connectivity, it offers support for Wi-Fi 802.11a/c, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, NFC, 5G, and a Type-C port.

Information How much does it cost?