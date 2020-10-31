Last updated on Oct 31, 2020, 02:21 pm
Hi,
Logout
Written byShubham Gupta
OnePlus has started rolling out the OxygenOS 11.0.2.3 update for the recently-launched 8T model.
As per the changelog, the new firmware optimizes the system power consumption, reduces heat generation, and improves the intelligent 5G function to increase battery life.
The update also fixes issues related to the home screen icons, Bluetooth connectivity, and the Gallery app.
The update is available in India, Europe, and North America, and it carries version number 11.0.2.3.KB05DA, 11.0.2.3.KB05BA, and 11.0.2.3.KB05AA, respectively. It is being rolled out in a phased manner via over-the-air method. To manually check for the update, go to Settings >System Updates.
As far as its specifications are concerned, the OnePlus 8T features a metal-glass body with a punch-hole design and slim bezels. On the rear, it houses a quad camera setup.
The smartphone bears a 6.55-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) AMOLED screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9 and an integrated fingerprint sensor.
It is offered in Aquamarine Green and Lunar Silver color options.
The OnePlus 8T offers a quad rear camera setup comprising a 48MP (f/1.7) main sensor, a 16MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, a 5MP (f/2.4) macro lens, and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth camera. For selfies, it packs a 16MP (f/2.4) front-facing camera.
The OnePlus 8T draws power from an octa-core Snapdragon 865 chipset, coupled with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage.
The handset runs on Android 11-based OxygenOS 11 and packs a 4,500mAh battery with 65W fast-charging support.
On the connectivity front, it offers support for dual-band Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, NFC, 5G, and a Type-C port.
Love Science news?
Subscribe to stay updated.