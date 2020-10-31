OnePlus has started rolling out the OxygenOS 11.0.2.3 update for the recently-launched 8T model. As per the changelog, the new firmware optimizes the system power consumption, reduces heat generation, and improves the intelligent 5G function to increase battery life. The update also fixes issues related to the home screen icons, Bluetooth connectivity, and the Gallery app.

Everything to know about the update

The update is available in India, Europe, and North America, and it carries version number 11.0.2.3.KB05DA, 11.0.2.3.KB05BA, and 11.0.2.3.KB05AA​, respectively. It is being rolled out in a phased manner via over-the-air method. To manually check for the update, go to Settings >System Updates.

Design and display OnePlus 8T: At a glance

As far as its specifications are concerned, the OnePlus 8T features a metal-glass body with a punch-hole design and slim bezels. On the rear, it houses a quad camera setup. The smartphone bears a 6.55-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) AMOLED screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9 and an integrated fingerprint sensor. It is offered in Aquamarine Green and Lunar Silver color options.

Information OnePlus 8T has a 48MP quad rear camera system

The OnePlus 8T offers a quad rear camera setup comprising a 48MP (f/1.7) main sensor, a 16MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, a 5MP (f/2.4) macro lens, and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth camera. For selfies, it packs a 16MP (f/2.4) front-facing camera.

Internals Under the hood