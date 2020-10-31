Vivo is all set to launch its mid-range smartphone, the V20 SE, in India on November 2, according to 91mobiles. Recently, the handset was spotted on Croma and Reliance Digital portals, revealing its pricing details. For the uninitiated, the handset was unveiled in Malaysia last month, and it comes with a Snapdragon 665 chipset, a triple rear camera setup, and a 4,100mAh battery.

The Vivo V20 SE has a waterdrop notch design and a prominent bezel on the bottom. The rear panel gets a gradient design and houses a triple-lens camera unit. The handset features a 6.44-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) AMOLED screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9 and an integrated fingerprint reader. It is offered in Oxygen Blue and Gravity Black color options.

The Vivo V20 SE has a triple rear camera setup that consists of a 48MP (f/1.8) primary sensor, an 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide camera, and a 2MP (f/2.4) bokeh lens. For selfies, it bears a 32MP (f/2.0) front-facing camera.

The Vivo V20 SE draws power from an octa-core Snapdragon 665 chipset, coupled with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. The handset boots Android 10-based Funtouch OS 11 and packs a 4,100mAh battery with 33W fast-charging support. On the connectivity front, it offers support for dual-band Wi-Fi 802.11a/c, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, NFC, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

