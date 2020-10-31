Last updated on Oct 31, 2020, 05:51 pm
Hi,
Written byShubham Gupta
Fresh renders of the Galaxy S21 Ultra, courtesy @OnLeaks, have revealed that Samsung's top-of-the-line handset will come with a penta camera arrangement on the rear side and not a quad camera system as was suggested before.
However, it is unclear if the Galaxy S21 Ultra will feature five dedicated cameras or four lenses and a ToF depth sensor.
As per the renders, the S21 Ultra will have a punch-hole design with ultra-slim bezels on all the sides and a massive camera bump that tapers down and merges with the metallic frame.
The handset is likely to bear a 6.8-inch QHD+ (1440x3220 pixels) AMOLED screen with a 120Hz or 144Hz refresh rate, HDR10+ support, and an integrated fingerprint sensor.
The Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra is tipped to bear a penta rear camera system comprising a 108MP main lens and four other sensors which are unknown as of now. For selfies, it is expected to pack a 40MP front-facing camera.
The S21 Ultra will draw power from an Exynos 2100/Snapdragon 875 processor (depending on the market), coupled with up to 16GB of RAM and up to 512GB of storage.
The handset will run on Android 11-based One UI 3.0 and pack a 5,000mAh battery with support for fast charging.
For connectivity, it should offer support for Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, 5G, and a Type-C port.
As of now, there is no information about the pricing and availability of the Galaxy S21 Ultra. However, looking at the specifications and features of the smartphone, it will be priced at around Rs. 90,000.
