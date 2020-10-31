Fresh renders of the Galaxy S21 Ultra, courtesy @OnLeaks, have revealed that Samsung's top-of-the-line handset will come with a penta camera arrangement on the rear side and not a quad camera system as was suggested before. However, it is unclear if the Galaxy S21 Ultra will feature five dedicated cameras or four lenses and a ToF depth sensor. Here's our roundup.

Design and display Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra: At a glance

As per the renders, the S21 Ultra will have a punch-hole design with ultra-slim bezels on all the sides and a massive camera bump that tapers down and merges with the metallic frame. The handset is likely to bear a 6.8-inch QHD+ (1440x3220 pixels) AMOLED screen with a 120Hz or 144Hz refresh rate, HDR10+ support, and an integrated fingerprint sensor.

Information For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

The Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra is tipped to bear a penta rear camera system comprising a 108MP main lens and four other sensors which are unknown as of now. For selfies, it is expected to pack a 40MP front-facing camera.

Internals Under the hood

The S21 Ultra will draw power from an Exynos 2100/Snapdragon 875 processor (depending on the market), coupled with up to 16GB of RAM and up to 512GB of storage. The handset will run on Android 11-based One UI 3.0 and pack a 5,000mAh battery with support for fast charging. For connectivity, it should offer support for Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, 5G, and a Type-C port.

Information What about the price?