After launching its Moto G 5G Plus smartphone back in July, Motorola is now working on a new device codenamed "Kiev", which should make its way to the market as Moto G 5G. As per tipster Adam Conway, it will have a 60Hz Full-HD display, three rear cameras, and shall draw power from a Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G processor. Here are more details.

Twitter Post Here's a look at the tipster's tweet

Small update on the #Kiev #MotoG5G...



Turns out, this is actually using the new Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G! This SoC has only just been announced, which is why we didn't know what it was before. Full specs below 👇👇https://t.co/9kPyTYkuXr pic.twitter.com/Yi7C39yxhu — Adam Conway @ XDA (@AdamConwayIE) October 30, 2020

Design and display Moto G 5G: At a glance

As per a leaked image, Moto G 5G will have an edge-to-edge screen with a punch-hole cut-out at the center and a significant bottom bezel. On the rear, there will be a triple camera setup. The handset should feature a 6.66-inch Full-HD+ (2400x1080 pixels) AMOLED display with an aspect ratio of 21:9 and a side-mounted dedicated Google Assistant button, akin to its Plus sibling.

Information For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

The Moto G 5G will have a triple rear camera setup, comprising a 48MP Quad-Bayer primary lens, an 8MP telephoto camera, and a 2MP macro sensor. There will be a single 16MP snapper at the front, which will capture pixel-binned 4MP selfies.

Internals Under the hood

The Moto G 5G will draw power from an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G chipset coupled with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of expandable storage. The handset should run on Android 10, and pack a 5,000mAh battery with support for fast-charging. To ensure connectivity, it should offer support for dual-band Wi-Fi 802.11a/c, Bluetooth 5.1, NFC, 5G network, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

Information How much will it cost?