Realme is expected to launch the X7 and X7 Pro models in India in December, as per tipster Mukul Sharma. To recall, both the handsets were unveiled in China in September. As for the key highlights, the duo comes with a 5G-enabled MediaTek chipset, an AMOLED screen, a quad rear camera system, and 65W fast-charging technology. Here's our roundup.

Design and display Realme X7 and Realme X7 Pro: At a glance

The Realme X7 and Realme X7 Pro feature a punch-hole design and a noticeable bottom bezel. On the rear, they house a quad camera setup. The vanilla model has a 6.4-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) AMOLED display while the Pro version bears a 6.55-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate. Both the handsets also come with an in-display fingerprint sensor.

Information For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

The X7 and X7 Pro offer a quad rear camera setup comprising a 64MP (f/1.8) main sensor, an 8MP (f/2.3) ultra-wide lens, a 2MP (f/2.4) macro camera, and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth lens. For selfies, they house a 32MP (f/2.5) front-facing camera.

Internals Under the hood

The Realme X7 draws power from a MediaTek Dimensity 800U chipset, while the Realme X7 Pro is backed by a MediaTek Dimensity 1000+ processor. They come with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. The standard version packs a 4,300mAh battery and the Pro model has a 4,500mAh battery. Both the devices support 65W fast-charging technology.

Information How much do they cost?