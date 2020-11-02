Last updated on Nov 02, 2020, 02:56 pm
Written byShubham Gupta
OPPO is all set to introduce a new mid-range smartphone, the K7x, on November 4. Now, just ahead of the launch, a Weibo post has revealed the key specifications of the handset.
According to the tip-off, the K7x will come with a MediaTek Dimensity 720 5G, a 90Hz display, as well as a quad rear camera unit.
Here's our roundup.
As per the leaks, the OPPO K7x will feature a punch-hole design with slim bezels and a side-mounted fingerprint scanner for secure biometric authentication. On the rear, it will house a quad camera setup.
The handset will bear a 6.5-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) LCD screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9 and a 90Hz refresh rate.
The quad rear camera setup on the OPPO K7x is likely to comprise a 48MP primary sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens, a 2MP macro camera, and a 2MP depth lens. For selfies, it will pack a 16MP front-facing camera.
The OPPO K7x will draw power from an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 720 5G processor, combined with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage.
The handset will run on Android 10-based ColorOS 7 and pack a 5,000mAh battery with fast-charging support.
For connectivity, it should offer support for dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, 5G, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.
As of now, there is no information regarding the pricing and availability of the OPPO K7x. However, looking at the specifications and features of the smartphone, it will be priced at around Rs. 18,000.
