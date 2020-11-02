OPPO is all set to introduce a new mid-range smartphone, the K7x, on November 4. Now, just ahead of the launch, a Weibo post has revealed the key specifications of the handset. According to the tip-off, the K7x will come with a MediaTek Dimensity 720 5G, a 90Hz display, as well as a quad rear camera unit. Here's our roundup.

Design and display OPPO K7x: At a glance

As per the leaks, the OPPO K7x will feature a punch-hole design with slim bezels and a side-mounted fingerprint scanner for secure biometric authentication. On the rear, it will house a quad camera setup. The handset will bear a 6.5-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) LCD screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9 and a 90Hz refresh rate.

Information For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

The quad rear camera setup on the OPPO K7x is likely to comprise a 48MP primary sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens, a 2MP macro camera, and a 2MP depth lens. For selfies, it will pack a 16MP front-facing camera.

Internals Under the hood

The OPPO K7x will draw power from an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 720 5G processor, combined with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. The handset will run on Android 10-based ColorOS 7 and pack a 5,000mAh battery with fast-charging support. For connectivity, it should offer support for dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, 5G, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Information How much will it cost?