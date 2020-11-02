As the latest addition to its portfolio of smartphones, Vivo has launched the V20 SE model in India. The handset comes with a Snapdragon 665 chipset, a waterdrop notch display, a quad rear camera setup, and a 4,100mAh battery with 33W fast-charging support. It will go on sale starting November 3 via the company's online store and other major e-commerce websites.

Design and display Vivo V20 SE: At a glance

The Vivo V20 SE features a plastic body with a waterdrop notch design and a thick bezel at the bottom. On the rear, it packs a triple camera setup. The handset has a 6.44-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) AMOLED screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9 and a built-in fingerprint scanner. It is offered in Aquamarine Green and Gravity Black color options.

Information Vivo V20 SE offers a 48MP triple rear camera unit

The Vivo V20 SE has a triple rear camera system including a 48MP (f/1.8) primary sensor, an 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide camera, and a 2MP (f/2.4) bokeh lens. On the front, it houses a 32MP (f/2.0) selfie snapper.

Internals Under the hood

The Vivo V20 SE is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 665 chipset, paired with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. The handset runs on Android 10-based Funtouch OS 11 and packs a 4,100mAh battery with 33W fast-charging support. On the connectivity front, it offers support for dual-band Wi-Fi 802.11a/c, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, NFC, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Information What about the price?