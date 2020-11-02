Around 2014-15, homegrown smartphone maker Micromax had emerged as India's largest smartphone brand and was valued at a stunning Rs. 21,000 crore. However, with the arrival of deep-pocketed Chinese tech giants, Micromax's market share slid to just 0.5% in 2019. Now, the company is looking to turn the tables once again with its upcoming offerings, the In 1a and In 1. Here's our roundup.

Design and display Micromax In 1a, In 1: At a glance

As per previous teasers and leaks, the Micromax In 1a and In 1 will feature a punch-hole cut-out, a noticeable bottom bezel, and a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor. On the rear, the former is expected to house up to triple lenses while the latter is likely to have quad cameras. Moreover, the duo is tipped to sport a 6.5-inch HD+ (720x1560 pixels) IPS LCD screen.

Cameras For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

The Micromax In 1a is expected to offer a 13MP dual rear camera unit on the 2GB RAM variant and a 13MP triple-lens setup on the 3GB RAM variant. Meanwhile, the Micromax In 1 will reportedly have a quad rear camera unit, comprising a 48MP main sensor. For selfies, the former will offer an 8MP shooter while the latter will house a 16MP snapper.

Internals Under the hood

The Micromax In 1a and In 1 will draw power from a MediaTek Helio G35 and G85 chipset, respectively. They will come with up to 4GB of RAM and up to 64GB of storage. The duo is touted to boot Android 10 out-of-the-box and pack up to 5,000mAh batteries. For connectivity, they should offer support for Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, and a micro-USB port.

Information What about the price?