Samsung is gearing up to launch a new Galaxy W21 model in China on November 4. As per the recent reports, it will be a rebranded version of the Galaxy Fold2 but exclusively designed for China Telecom. In the latest development, live images of the upcoming Galaxy W21 have leaked online, confirming a Galaxy Fold2-like design with a gold-colored finish. Here's our roundup.

The Samsung Galaxy W21 will feature an out-folding design with a metal-glass body, a punch-hole cut-out, and a side-mounted fingerprint reader. On the rear, the gold-colored body will have a triple camera setup, pin-stripes design, and China Telecom's logo. The handset will bear a 120Hz 7.6-inch QXGA+ (1768x2208 pixels) flexible AMOLED main screen and a 6.23-inch HD+ (816x2260 pixels) cover display.

Samsung Galaxy W21 will sport a triple rear camera setup including a 12MP (f/1.8) main sensor, a 12MP (f/2.4) telephoto lens, and a 12MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide-angle camera. For selfies, it will have a 10MP (f/2.2) camera on the cover as well as the main screen.

Samsung Galaxy W21 5G will draw power from an octa-core Snapdragon 865+ chipset, coupled with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. The handset will house a 4,500mAh battery with 25W wired charging as well as 11W wireless charging support. On the connectivity front, it should offer support for Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.0, NFC, GPS, 5G, and a Type-C port.

