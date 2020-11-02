OnePlus has launched the 'Cyberpunk 2077 Limited Edition' variant of the 8T in China. The special model has been created in collaboration with CD Projekt - a Polish video game developer. The handset features a Cyberpunk game theme on the outside along with a dark gray finish on the rear, neon yellow accents, and a redesigned camera island. However, specifications-wise, it remains unchanged.

Design and display OnePlus 8T Cyberpunk 2077 Limited Edition: At a glance

The OnePlus 8T Cyberpunk 2077 Limited Edition features a metal-glass body with a punch-hole design and slim bezels. The dark gray-finished rear panel has bright yellow accents and 'Cyberpunk 2077' branding on the quad camera unit. The handset bears a 6.55-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) AMOLED screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9, a 120Hz refresh rate, and an integrated fingerprint scanner.

Information For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

The OnePlus 8T Cyberpunk 2077 Limited Edition has a quad rear camera setup comprising a 48MP (f/1.7) main sensor, a 16MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, a 5MP (f/2.4) macro lens, and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth camera. For selfies, it houses a 16MP (f/2.4) front-facing camera.

Internals Under the hood

The OnePlus 8T Cyberpunk 2077 Limited Edition draws power from an octa-core Snapdragon 865 chipset, combined with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. The handset runs on Android 11-based HydrogenOS (Chinese version of OxygenOS) and packs a 4,500mAh battery with 65W fast-charging support. For connectivity, it offers support for dual-band Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, NFC, 5G, and a Type-C port.

Information How much does it cost?