Samsung has launched the 'Aston Martin Limited Edition' variant of the Galaxy Z Fold2 in China. Unlike most special edition models, this one is not themed. However, fans of the iconic British carmaker will get an exclusive package containing a Galaxy Watch3, a leather case, a polo t-shirt, a cap, and a card bearing the unit number since only 777 handsets will be sold.

Design and Display Galaxy Z Fold2 Aston Martin Limited Edition: At a glance

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold2 Aston Marton Limited Edition retains the out-folding design of the original model but with a 'Hideaway Hinge' and an improved sweeper technology that uses nylon fiber to repel dust and debris. It sports a 7.6-inch QXGA+ (1768x2208 pixels) flexible AMOLED main screen with a 120Hz refresh rate and an edge-to-edge 6.23-inch HD+ (816x2260 pixels) cover display.

Information For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

The Fold2 Aston Martin Edition bears a triple rear camera unit including a 12MP (f/1.8) main sensor, a 12MP (f/2.4) telephoto lens, and a 12MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide-angle camera. For selfies, a 10MP (f/2.2) selfie snapper is present on the cover display and the main screen.

Internals Under the hood

The Galaxy Z Fold2 Aston Martin Limited Edition draws power from an octa-core Snapdragon 865+ chipset, coupled with 12GB of RAM and up to 512GB of storage. The handset runs on Android 10-based One UI 2.5 and packs a 4,500mAh battery with 25W fast-charging support. For connectivity, it offers support for Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.0, NFC, GPS, 5G, dual-SIMs, and a Type-C port.

Information How much does it cost?