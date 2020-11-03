Expanding its range of smartphones, Micromax has launched the IN Note 1 and IN 1B models in India. Both the handsets come with MediaTek Helio processors, a punch-hole display, and a 5,000mAh battery with up to 18W fast-charging support. The duo will be available for purchase later this month via Flipkart and Micromax's online store. Here's our roundup.

Design and display Micromax IN Note 1 and IN 1B: At a glance

The Micromax IN Note 1 and IN 1B feature a punch-hole design with a prominent bottom bezel. On the rear, they house a physical fingerprint scanner for secure biometric authentication. The former bears a 6.67-inch Full-HD (1080x1920 pixels) LCD screen, while the latter sports a 6.5-inch HD+ (720x1280 pixels) LCD display. Both the models offer a headphone jack as well as a Type-C port.

Cameras For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

The Micromax IN Note 1 has a quad rear camera setup comprising a 48MP main camera, a 5MP ultra-wide lens, a 2MP macro camera, and a 2MP depth lens. The IN 1B model offers a dual rear camera unit including a 13MP main camera and a 2MP depth sensor. For selfies, the former houses a 16MP camera while the latter packs an 8MP shooter.

Internals Under the hood

The Micromax IN Note 1 and IN 1B are powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio G85 and G35 processor, respectively. They come with up to 4GB of RAM and up to 128GB of storage. Both the handsets run on Android 10 and pack a 5,000mAh battery. The Note 1 comes with 18W fast-charging while the 1B has 10W fast-charging support.

Information How much do they cost?