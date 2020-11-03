Last updated on Nov 03, 2020, 04:43 pm
Written byShubham Gupta
Motorola is working to launch a new mid-range smartphone, called the Moto G10 Play. It will arrive as the successor to the Moto G9 Play that was unveiled in August.
In the latest development, @OnLeaks has shared the renders of the handset, revealing its design details. As per the images, the G10 Play with feature a punch-hole design and a triple rear camera system.
As per the leaks, the Moto G10 Play will feature a punch-hole design and prominent bezel at the bottom. On the rear, it will pack a triple camera unit.
The handset is expected to sport a 6.5-inch HD+ (720x1600 pixels) LCD screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9 and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for secure biometric authentication.
The Moto G10 Play is likely to offer a triple rear camera setup comprising a 48MP primary sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 5MP depth camera. On the front, it is tipped to house a 13MP selfie snapper.
The Moto G10 Play is expected to be powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 665 chipset, combined with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage.
The handset will run on Android 10 and pack a 4,850mAh battery with fast-charging support.
On the connectivity front, it should offer support for Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.
As of now, there is no information about the pricing and availability of the Moto G10 Play. However, looking at the specifications and features of the smartphone, it is expected to be priced at around Rs. 15,000.
