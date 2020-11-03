Motorola is working to launch a new mid-range smartphone, called the Moto G10 Play. It will arrive as the successor to the Moto G9 Play that was unveiled in August. In the latest development, @OnLeaks has shared the renders of the handset, revealing its design details. As per the images, the G10 Play with feature a punch-hole design and a triple rear camera system.

Design and display Moto G10 Play: At a glance

As per the leaks, the Moto G10 Play will feature a punch-hole design and prominent bezel at the bottom. On the rear, it will pack a triple camera unit. The handset is expected to sport a 6.5-inch HD+ (720x1600 pixels) LCD screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9 and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for secure biometric authentication.

Information For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

The Moto G10 Play is likely to offer a triple rear camera setup comprising a 48MP primary sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 5MP depth camera. On the front, it is tipped to house a 13MP selfie snapper.

Internals Under the hood

The Moto G10 Play is expected to be powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 665 chipset, combined with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage. The handset will run on Android 10 and pack a 4,850mAh battery with fast-charging support. On the connectivity front, it should offer support for Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Information How much will it cost?