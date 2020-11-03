Vivo has dropped the prices of Y91i's 3GB/32GB variant in India by Rs. 500. The price-cut is permanent in nature, and is now reflecting on the company's official website as well as Amazon. To recall, the 3GB/32GB model of Vivo Y91i was launched in March with MediaTek Helio P22 chipset, a single rear camera unit, and a 4,030mAh battery.

Design and display Vivo Y91i: At a glance

The Vivo Y91i features a waterdrop notch design and noticeable bezels on the top and bottom. On the rear, it packs a single camera unit and an LED flash module. The smartphone has a 6.22-inch HD+ (720x1520 pixels) LCD screen with an aspect ratio of 19:9. Further, it is offered in Fusion Black, Sunset Red, and Ocean Blue color options.

Information For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

The Vivo Y91i has a single 13MP (f/2.2) camera on the rear side with PDAF support and an LED flash unit. For selfies and video calling, it houses a 5MP (f/1.8) front-facing camera.

Internals Under the hood

The Vivo Y91i is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio P22 processor, combined with up to 3GB of RAM and up to 32GB of storage. The handset ships with Android 8.1-based Funtouch OS and packs a 4,030mAh battery. On the connectivity front, it offers support for Wi-Fi 802.11, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, a headphone jack, and a micro-USB port.

Information How much does it cost?