Samsung will launch its next crop of flagship smartphones - the Galaxy S21, S21+, and S21 Ultra - sometime around the end of January 2021, a South Korean publication has claimed. The report notes that Samsung "plans to suppress the popularity of the iPhone 12 series" (translated) while targeting Huawei's newly-announced Mate 40 line-up. Here's our roundup of the Galaxy S21 series.

Design and display Samsung Galaxy S21 series: At a glance

The Galaxy S21, S21+, and S21 Ultra will feature a punch-hole design, ultra-slim bezels, and an in-display fingerprint sensor for secure biometric authentication. They are likely to sport 6.2-inch, 6.7-inch, and 6.8-inch AMOLED displays, respectively. On the rear, the standard and Plus models are expected to bear a triple camera unit while the Ultra variant will reportedly get a penta camera module.

Cameras For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

The Galaxy S21 and S21+ will have a triple rear camera setup including a 12MP primary sensor, a 64MP telephoto lens, and a 12MP ultra-wide lens. For selfies, they will sport a 12MP front-facing camera. Meanwhile, the Galaxy S21 Ultra is expected to feature a 108MP penta rear camera setup and a 40MP selfie snapper.

Internals Under the hood

The Galaxy S21 series will draw power from an octa-core Exynos 2100/Snapdragon 875 chipset, depending on the region. They will come with up to 16GB of RAM and up to 512GB of storage. The S21, S21+ and S21 Ultra are likely to pack 4,000mAh, 4,800mAh, and 5,000mAh batteries, respectively, and offer support for Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, 5G, and a Type-C port.

Information How much will the S21 series cost?