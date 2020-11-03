Last updated on Nov 03, 2020, 09:10 pm
Written byHarshita Malik
Samsung will launch its next crop of flagship smartphones - the Galaxy S21, S21+, and S21 Ultra - sometime around the end of January 2021, a South Korean publication has claimed.
The report notes that Samsung "plans to suppress the popularity of the iPhone 12 series" (translated) while targeting Huawei's newly-announced Mate 40 line-up.
Here's our roundup of the Galaxy S21 series.
The Galaxy S21, S21+, and S21 Ultra will feature a punch-hole design, ultra-slim bezels, and an in-display fingerprint sensor for secure biometric authentication. They are likely to sport 6.2-inch, 6.7-inch, and 6.8-inch AMOLED displays, respectively.
On the rear, the standard and Plus models are expected to bear a triple camera unit while the Ultra variant will reportedly get a penta camera module.
The Galaxy S21 and S21+ will have a triple rear camera setup including a 12MP primary sensor, a 64MP telephoto lens, and a 12MP ultra-wide lens. For selfies, they will sport a 12MP front-facing camera.
Meanwhile, the Galaxy S21 Ultra is expected to feature a 108MP penta rear camera setup and a 40MP selfie snapper.
The Galaxy S21 series will draw power from an octa-core Exynos 2100/Snapdragon 875 chipset, depending on the region. They will come with up to 16GB of RAM and up to 512GB of storage.
The S21, S21+ and S21 Ultra are likely to pack 4,000mAh, 4,800mAh, and 5,000mAh batteries, respectively, and offer support for Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, 5G, and a Type-C port.
Official details regarding the pricing and availability of the S21 series will be revealed at the time of launch, which is expected to happen in January 2021. However, looking at the specifications, the line-up is expected to carry a starting price-tag of around Rs. 65,000.
