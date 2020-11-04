Samsung is all set to launch the Galaxy W21 in China today and as per reports, it will be a rebranded version of the Galaxy Fold2. In the latest development, tipster @UniverseIce has shared the live images of the phone, claiming it to be slightly bigger than the Fold2. The W21 will have a gold finish, and will be exclusive to China Telecom.

Design and display Samsung Galaxy W21: At a glance

The Samsung Galaxy W21 will feature a Fold2-like foldable design with a metal-glass body, a punch-hole cut-out, and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for secure biometric authentication. On the rear, it will house triple cameras, pinstriped design, and China Telecom's logo. The smartphone is likely to bear a 120Hz 7.6-inch QXGA+ (1768x2208 pixels) flexible AMOLED main display and a 6.23-inch HD+ (816x2260 pixels) cover screen.

Information For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

Samsung Galaxy W21 will be equipped with a triple rear camera module, comprising a 12MP (f/1.8) primary sensor, a 12MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, and a 12MP (f/2.4) telephoto camera. It will have a 10MP (f/2.2) selfie camera on the cover as well as main screen.

Internals Under the hood

Samsung Galaxy W21 will be powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 865+ processor, coupled with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. Under the hood, the device will boot Android 10-based One UI and pack a 4,500mAh battery with 25W wired and 11W wireless charging support. For connectivity, it should offer support for Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.0, NFC, GPS, 5G, and a Type-C port.

Information How much will it cost?