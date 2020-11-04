-
Samsung Galaxy S21 series to be launched on January 14
Samsung will unveil its Galaxy S21, S21+, and S21 Ultra flagship smartphones on January 14, according to tech analyst Jon Prosser. The pre-orders of the handsets will go live on the day of announcement while the sale will start from January 29.
Prosser has also claimed that the trio will be offered in Black, White, Grey, Silver, Violet and Pink color variants.
Samsung Galaxy S21, S21+, S21 Ultra 👀— Jon Prosser (@jon_prosser) November 3, 2020
Announcement: January 14, 2021
Pre-order: January 14, 2021
Launch: January 29, 2021
Black, White, Grey, Silver, Violet and Pink
Design and display
Samsung Galaxy S21 series: At a glance
The Samsung Galaxy S21, S21+, and S21 Ultra will offer a punch-hole design, ultra-slim bezels, and an integrated fingerprint scanner for secure biometric authentication. They are likely to bear 6.2-inch, 6.7-inch, and 6.8-inch AMOLED displays, respectively.
Further, they are tipped to be offered in Black, White, Grey, Silver, Violet, and Pink color options, depending on the model.
Cameras
For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers
The Galaxy S21 and S21+ will feature a triple rear camera unit comprising a 12MP primary sensor, a 64MP telephoto lens, and a 12MP ultra-wide lens. On the front, they will house a 12MP selfie shooter.
Meanwhile, the Galaxy S21 Ultra is expected to sport a 108MP penta rear camera setup and a 40MP camera on the front side.
Internals
Under the hood
The Galaxy S21 series will be powered by an octa-core Exynos 2100/Snapdragon 875 processor, depending on the region. They will be paired with up to 16GB of RAM and up to 512GB of storage.
The S21, S21+, and S21 Ultra are likely to pack 4,000mAh, 4,800mAh, and 5,000mAh batteries, respectively, and offer support for Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, 5G, and a Type-C port.
Information
What about the price?
As of now, there is no information about the pricing and availability of the Samsung Galaxy S21 series. However, looking at the specifications and features, the range is expected to start at around Rs. 65,000.