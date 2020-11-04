Samsung will unveil its Galaxy S21, S21+, and S21 Ultra flagship smartphones on January 14, according to tech analyst Jon Prosser. The pre-orders of the handsets will go live on the day of announcement while the sale will start from January 29. Prosser has also claimed that the trio will be offered in Black, White, Grey, Silver, Violet and Pink color variants.

Design and display Samsung Galaxy S21 series: At a glance

The Samsung Galaxy S21, S21+, and S21 Ultra will offer a punch-hole design, ultra-slim bezels, and an integrated fingerprint scanner for secure biometric authentication. They are likely to bear 6.2-inch, 6.7-inch, and 6.8-inch AMOLED displays, respectively. Further, they are tipped to be offered in Black, White, Grey, Silver, Violet, and Pink color options, depending on the model.

Cameras For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

The Galaxy S21 and S21+ will feature a triple rear camera unit comprising a 12MP primary sensor, a 64MP telephoto lens, and a 12MP ultra-wide lens. On the front, they will house a 12MP selfie shooter. Meanwhile, the Galaxy S21 Ultra is expected to sport a 108MP penta rear camera setup and a 40MP camera on the front side.

Internals Under the hood

The Galaxy S21 series will be powered by an octa-core Exynos 2100/Snapdragon 875 processor, depending on the region. They will be paired with up to 16GB of RAM and up to 512GB of storage. The S21, S21+, and S21 Ultra are likely to pack 4,000mAh, 4,800mAh, and 5,000mAh batteries, respectively, and offer support for Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, 5G, and a Type-C port.

