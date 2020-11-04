The National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) has revealed it re-established contact with its 43-year-old Voyager 2 spacecraft, now over 18.8 billion kilometers from Earth, after a seven-month hiatus. The American space agency had no contact with it since the COVID-19 pandemic in mid-March. However, after upgrades and repairs at its Deep Space Network in Australia, NASA could communicate with the spacecraft. Here's more.

Details Commands sent to Voyager 2 using the ground-based DSS43 antenna

According to NASA, the mission operators sent a series of commands to Voyager 2 through the ground-based Deep Space Station 43 (DSS43) antenna in Australia. The DSS43, which had been offline since March, established a signal with the spacecraft, making a successful call on October 29. However, the team had to wait for over 34 hours for Voyager 2's reply due to the distance.

Twitter Post Here's what the DSN center in Canberra tweeted

Great news everyone!🎉

Deep Space Station 43, the only dish in the world that can send commands to @NASAVoyager-2, has re-established contact with the spacecraft after an 8-month hiatus while the antenna has been undergoing an upgrade. #DSS43 @CSIRO https://t.co/p3EHtyGqjF — CanberraDSN (@CanberraDSN) November 2, 2020

Voyager 2 executed the commands without issue: NASA

"Mission operators sent a series of commands to NASA's Voyager 2 spacecraft for the first time since mid-March," NASA stated on its website. "The spacecraft has been flying solo while the...radio antenna used to talk to it has been offline for repairs and upgrades. Voyager 2 returned a signal confirming it had received the 'call' and executed the commands without issue," it added.

Team received Voyager 2 health updates when DSS43 was offline

"Since the (DSS43) dish went offline, mission operators have been able to receive health updates and science data from Voyager 2, but they haven't been able to send commands to the...probe, which has traveled billions of miles from Earth since its 1977 launch," NASA stated.

NASA's DSN DSS43, only antenna capable of sending commands to Voyager 2