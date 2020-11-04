Last updated on Nov 04, 2020, 03:09 pm
Written byShubham Gupta
As the latest addition to its portfolio of smartphones, OPPO has launched the K7x model in China.
The handset comes with a MediaTek Dimensity 720 chipset, a 90Hz display, a quad rear camera unit, 5G connectivity, and a 5,000mAh battery.
It is currently up for pre-orders in China and will go on sale starting November 11.
Here's our roundup.
The OPPO K7x features a punch-hole design and a thick bezel at the bottom. On the rear, it houses a rectangular-shaped quad camera system.
The smartphone has a 6.5-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) LCD screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9, a 90Hz refresh rate, and a side-mounted fingerprint reader.
It is offered in Black Mirror and Blue Shadow color options.
The OPPO K7x has a quad rear camera setup that consists of a 48MP (f/1.7) primary sensor, an 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide-angle lens, a 2MP (f/2.4) macro camera, and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth lens. For selfies, it packs a 16MP (f/2.0) front-facing camera.
The OPPO K7x draws power from an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 720 processor, combined with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.
The handset runs on Android 10-based ColorOS 7.2 and packs a 5,000mAh battery with 30W fast-charging support.
On the connectivity front, it offers support for dual-band Wi-Fi 802.11a/c, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, 5G, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.
The OPPO K7x is priced at CNY 1,499 (approximately Rs. 16,700) for the solo 6GB/128GB variant. As mentioned before, it is currently up for pre-orders in China and will go on sale starting November 11.
