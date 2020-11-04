Chinese tech giant Vivo has launched a new S7e 5G model in its home country. It comes as a slightly tweaked version of the Y73 5G, which was announced last month. As for the key highlights, the handset features a MediaTek Dimensity 720 processor, a 64MP triple rear camera unit, a waterdrop notch design, and 33W fast-charging support. Here's our roundup.

Design and display Vivo S7e 5G: At a glance

The Vivo S7e 5G features a waterdrop notch design, a prominent bottom bezel, and an in-screen fingerprint sensor for secure biometric authentication. On the rear, it houses a triple camera unit. The phone bears a 6.44-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) OLED screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9. Further, it is available in Mirror Black, Phantom Blue, and Silver Moon color options.

Information For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

The Vivo S7e 5G is equipped with a triple rear camera setup, comprising a 64MP (f/1.8) main sensor, an 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth sensor. For selfies and video calling, it has a 32MP (f/2.0) selfie snapper.

Internals Under the hood

The Vivo S7e 5G draws power from an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 720 chipset, paired with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. The device runs on Android 10-based Funtouch OS and packs a 4,100mAh battery with 33W fast-charging support. Further, it offers support for 5G, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Information How much does it cost?