Last updated on Nov 04, 2020, 05:20 pm
Written byHarshita Malik
Chinese tech giant Vivo has launched a new S7e 5G model in its home country. It comes as a slightly tweaked version of the Y73 5G, which was announced last month.
As for the key highlights, the handset features a MediaTek Dimensity 720 processor, a 64MP triple rear camera unit, a waterdrop notch design, and 33W fast-charging support.
Here's our roundup.
The Vivo S7e 5G features a waterdrop notch design, a prominent bottom bezel, and an in-screen fingerprint sensor for secure biometric authentication. On the rear, it houses a triple camera unit.
The phone bears a 6.44-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) OLED screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9. Further, it is available in Mirror Black, Phantom Blue, and Silver Moon color options.
The Vivo S7e 5G is equipped with a triple rear camera setup, comprising a 64MP (f/1.8) main sensor, an 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth sensor. For selfies and video calling, it has a 32MP (f/2.0) selfie snapper.
The Vivo S7e 5G draws power from an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 720 chipset, paired with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.
The device runs on Android 10-based Funtouch OS and packs a 4,100mAh battery with 33W fast-charging support.
Further, it offers support for 5G, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.
Official details pertaining to the pricing and availability of the Vivo S7e 5G will be revealed on November 11. However, looking at the specifications, the handset is expected to be priced at around CNY 1,800 (roughly Rs. 20,000).
