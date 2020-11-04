Apple's smallest and most affordable flagship iPhone this year, the iPhone 12 mini, does not charge as fast as the other iPhone 12 models via the MagSafe charger. The mini variant supports 12W Magsafe wireless charging, which is slightly slower than the 15W output available on the iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro, and iPhone 12 Pro Max models. Here's our roundup.

Design and display iPhone 12 mini: At a glance

The iPhone 12 mini features an aluminum body with flat-edges, glass back, 'Ceramic Shield' protection on the front, and a wide notch that houses the Face ID biometric system. The device sports a 5.4-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) OLED screen with an aspect ratio of 19.5:9 and HDR10 support. It is offered in Blue, Green, Black, White, and PRODUCT(RED) color options.

Information For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

The iPhone 12 mini offers a dual rear camera setup comprising a 12MP (f/1.6) main sensor and a 12MP (f/2.4) ultra-wide lens. On the front, it houses a 12MP (f/2.2) selfie snapper.

Internals Under the hood

The iPhone 12 mini is powered by an hexa-core A14 Bionic chipset, coupled with up to 256GB of non-expandable storage. The handset runs on iOS 14 and is claimed to deliver up to 15-hours of video playback on a single charge. On the connectivity front, it offers support for dual-band Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.0, 5G, and a proprietary Lightning port.

Information How much does it cost?