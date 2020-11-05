Last updated on Nov 05, 2020, 12:14 am
Written byHarshita Malik
As the latest addition to its portfolio of affordable 5G smartphones, Chinese tech giant ZTE has launched the Blade 20 5G model in its home country.
The handset comes with a 5G-ready MediaTek Dimensity 720 chipset, a waterdrop notch design, a triple rear camera setup, built-in FM radio, and a 4,000mAh battery.
Here's our roundup.
The ZTE Blade 20 5G features a plastic body with a waterdrop notch design and a prominent bottom bezel. On the rear, it houses a triple camera unit and a physical fingerprint reader.
The handset bears a 6.52-inch HD+ (720x1660 pixels) IPS LCD screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9. Further, it is offered in Light Blue Mint and Jazzy Gray color options.
The ZTE Blade 20 5G sports a triple rear camera module, including a 16MP (f/1.8) main sensor, an 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth camera. On the front, it has an 8MP (f/2.0) selfie snapper.
The ZTE Blade 20 5G draws power from an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 720 processor, coupled with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.
Under the hood, the device runs on Android 10 and packs a 4,000mAh battery.
On the connectivity front, it offers support for Wi-Fi 802.11, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, 5G, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.
As for the pocket-pinch, the ZTE Blade 20 5G is priced at CNY 1,499 (roughly Rs. 16,700) for the solo 6GB/12GB model, and it will go on sale in China in the coming days.
