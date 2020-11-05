As the latest addition to its portfolio of affordable 5G smartphones, Chinese tech giant ZTE has launched the Blade 20 5G model in its home country. The handset comes with a 5G-ready MediaTek Dimensity 720 chipset, a waterdrop notch design, a triple rear camera setup, built-in FM radio, and a 4,000mAh battery. Here's our roundup.

Design and display ZTE Blade 20 5G: At a glance

The ZTE Blade 20 5G features a plastic body with a waterdrop notch design and a prominent bottom bezel. On the rear, it houses a triple camera unit and a physical fingerprint reader. The handset bears a 6.52-inch HD+ (720x1660 pixels) IPS LCD screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9. Further, it is offered in Light Blue Mint and Jazzy Gray color options.

Information For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

The ZTE Blade 20 5G sports a triple rear camera module, including a 16MP (f/1.8) main sensor, an 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth camera. On the front, it has an 8MP (f/2.0) selfie snapper.

Internals Under the hood

The ZTE Blade 20 5G draws power from an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 720 processor, coupled with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. Under the hood, the device runs on Android 10 and packs a 4,000mAh battery. On the connectivity front, it offers support for Wi-Fi 802.11, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, 5G, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Information How much does it cost?