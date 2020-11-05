Last updated on Nov 05, 2020, 12:33 am
Written byHarshita Malik
OnePlus has started rolling out the OxygenOS 10.5.1 update for its Nord N100 smartphone.
As per the changelog, the firmware brings enhanced camera performance, optimized touch and interaction experience, and improved Bluetooth compatibility. It also improves the overall system stability as well as the Wi-Fi performance.
At present, the update is only available for European units.
The firmware is based on Android 10 and is being rolled out in a phased manner via over-the-air method. To manually check for the update, you can go to Settings >System Updates.
As far as its specifications are concerned, the Nord N100 features a plastic body with a punch-hole design and a prominent bottom bezel. On the rear, it houses a triple camera setup and a physical fingerprint scanner.
The handset bears a 6.52-inch HD+ (720x1600 pixels) LCD screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9. It is available in a single Morning Frost color option.
The OnePlus Nord N100 is equipped with a triple rear camera module, including a 13MP (f/2.2) main sensor, a 2MP (f/2.4) depth lens, and a 2MP (f/2.4) macro camera. For selfies and video calling, it sports an 8MP (f/2.0) front-facing camera.
The OnePlus Nord N100 draws power from an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 460 processor, coupled with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage.
Under the hood, the device boots Android 10-based OxygenOS and packs a 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast-charging support.
Further, it offers support for dual-band Wi-Fi 802.11, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.
