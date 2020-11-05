OnePlus has started rolling out the OxygenOS 10.5.1 update for its Nord N100 smartphone. As per the changelog, the firmware brings enhanced camera performance, optimized touch and interaction experience, and improved Bluetooth compatibility. It also improves the overall system stability as well as the Wi-Fi performance. At present, the update is only available for European units.

Details about the update

The firmware is based on Android 10 and is being rolled out in a phased manner via over-the-air method. To manually check for the update, you can go to Settings >System Updates.

Design and display OnePlus Nord N100: At a glance

As far as its specifications are concerned, the Nord N100 features a plastic body with a punch-hole design and a prominent bottom bezel. On the rear, it houses a triple camera setup and a physical fingerprint scanner. The handset bears a 6.52-inch HD+ (720x1600 pixels) LCD screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9. It is available in a single Morning Frost color option.

Information For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

The OnePlus Nord N100 is equipped with a triple rear camera module, including a 13MP (f/2.2) main sensor, a 2MP (f/2.4) depth lens, and a 2MP (f/2.4) macro camera. For selfies and video calling, it sports an 8MP (f/2.0) front-facing camera.

Internals Under the hood