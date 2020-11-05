Samsung has started rolling out the One UI 2.5 Core update for its budget-friendly Galaxy M21 model. As per the changelog, the firmware updates the Samsung Keyboard with split keyboard function in the landscape mode, improves the camera functionality, and adds a new feature that lets you send 'SOS location-sharing messages.' It also bumps the Android security patch to October 2020.

Details about the update

The firmware carries build number M215FXXU2ATJ5 and is being rolled out in India via over-the-air method. You can manually check for the update by going to Settings >System Updates.

Design and display Samsung Galaxy M21: At a glance

As far as its specifications are concerned, the Samsung Galaxy M21 has a plastic body with a waterdrop notch design and prominent bezels. On the rear, it packs a triple camera unit and a physical fingerprint scanner. The device bears a 6.4-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) AMOLED screen with an aspect ratio of 19.5:9. It is offered in Midnight Blue and Raven Black color options.

Information For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

The Samsung Galaxy M21 sports a triple rear camera setup including a 48MP (f/2.0) main sensor, an 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, and a 5MP (f/2.2) depth camera. On the front, it houses a 20MP (f/2.0) selfie snapper.

Internals Under the hood