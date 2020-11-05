Last updated on Nov 05, 2020, 12:08 pm
Written byShubham Gupta
Samsung has started rolling out the One UI 2.5 Core update for its budget-friendly Galaxy M21 model.
As per the changelog, the firmware updates the Samsung Keyboard with split keyboard function in the landscape mode, improves the camera functionality, and adds a new feature that lets you send 'SOS location-sharing messages.'
It also bumps the Android security patch to October 2020.
The firmware carries build number M215FXXU2ATJ5 and is being rolled out in India via over-the-air method. You can manually check for the update by going to Settings >System Updates.
As far as its specifications are concerned, the Samsung Galaxy M21 has a plastic body with a waterdrop notch design and prominent bezels. On the rear, it packs a triple camera unit and a physical fingerprint scanner.
The device bears a 6.4-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) AMOLED screen with an aspect ratio of 19.5:9. It is offered in Midnight Blue and Raven Black color options.
The Samsung Galaxy M21 sports a triple rear camera setup including a 48MP (f/2.0) main sensor, an 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, and a 5MP (f/2.2) depth camera. On the front, it houses a 20MP (f/2.0) selfie snapper.
Samsung Galaxy M21 is powered by an octa-core Exynos 9611 chipset, combined with up to 6GB of RAM and up to 128GB of storage.
The handset now boots on Android 10-based One UI 2.5 Core and packs a 6,000mAh battery with 15W fast-charging support.
For connectivity, it offers support for dual-band Wi-Fi 802.11a/c, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.
