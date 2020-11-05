Lenovo has finally revealed the pricing and availability details of the Legion Pro Transparent Edition, which was unveiled last month. The special model carries a price-tag of CNY 5,999 (roughly Rs. 67,000) and will be up for grabs on November 11. It has a see-through X-shaped middle part, giving a peek at the internal components. Here's our roundup.

Design and display Lenovo Legion Pro Transparent Edition: At a glance

The Lenovo Legion Pro Transparent Edition features an aluminum-glass body with slim bezels and a side-mounted pop-up selfie camera. On the rear, it houses an X-shaped transparent section with two opaque wedges on the sides. The handset bears a 6.65-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) AMOLED screen with a 19.5:9 aspect ratio, a 144Hz refresh rate, and HDR10+ support.

Information For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

The Lenovo Legion Pro Transparent Edition sports a dual rear camera module, including a 64MP (f/1.9) primary sensor and a 16MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens. For selfies and video calling, it has a 20MP (f/2.2) motorized, side-mounted, pop-up selfie camera.

Internals Under the hood

The Lenovo Legion Pro Transparent Edition draws power from a Snapdragon 865+ chipset, coupled with 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage. The device runs on Android 10-based Legion OS and packs a 5,000mAh battery with 90W fast-charging support. On the connectivity front, it offers support for dual-band Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, NFC, 5G, and a Type-C port.

Information How much does it cost?