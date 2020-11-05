Samsung has finally launched the W21 5G model in China. It comes as a rebranded version of the Galaxy Fold2 but with a slightly taller form-factor, dual SIM slots, and a gold-colored finish with pinstripes on the rear side. However, in terms of hardware, the device is the same as the Galaxy Fold2, including a flexible AMOLED screen and a total of five cameras.

Design and display Samsung W21 5G: At a glance

Like the Fold2, the W21 5G features an out-folding design with a metal-glass construction and a side-mounted fingerprint reader. On the rear, the gold-colored glass panel has pinstripes design and China Telecom's logo. The handset sports a 7.6-inch QXGA+ (2208x1768 pixels) flexible AMOLED main screen with a 120Hz refresh rate and a 6.23-inch HD+ (2260x816 pixels) cover display with Gorilla Glass Victus protection.

Information For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

The Samsung W21 has a triple rear camera setup including a 12MP (f/1.8) main sensor, a 12MP (f/2.4) telephoto lens, and a 12MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide-angle camera. For selfies, it houses a 10MP (f/2.2) camera on the cover display as well as the main screen.

Internals Under the hood

The Samsung W21 5G is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 865+ processor, combined with 12GB of RAM and 512GB of storage. The handset runs on Android 10-based One UI and packs a 4,500mAh battery with 25W wired charging as well as 11W wireless charging support. For connectivity, it offers support for Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.0, NFC, GPS, 5G, and a Type-C port.

Information How much does it cost?