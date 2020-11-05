Last updated on Nov 05, 2020, 12:32 pm
Hi,
Written byShubham Gupta
Samsung has finally launched the W21 5G model in China. It comes as a rebranded version of the Galaxy Fold2 but with a slightly taller form-factor, dual SIM slots, and a gold-colored finish with pinstripes on the rear side.
However, in terms of hardware, the device is the same as the Galaxy Fold2, including a flexible AMOLED screen and a total of five cameras.
Like the Fold2, the W21 5G features an out-folding design with a metal-glass construction and a side-mounted fingerprint reader. On the rear, the gold-colored glass panel has pinstripes design and China Telecom's logo.
The handset sports a 7.6-inch QXGA+ (2208x1768 pixels) flexible AMOLED main screen with a 120Hz refresh rate and a 6.23-inch HD+ (2260x816 pixels) cover display with Gorilla Glass Victus protection.
The Samsung W21 has a triple rear camera setup including a 12MP (f/1.8) main sensor, a 12MP (f/2.4) telephoto lens, and a 12MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide-angle camera. For selfies, it houses a 10MP (f/2.2) camera on the cover display as well as the main screen.
The Samsung W21 5G is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 865+ processor, combined with 12GB of RAM and 512GB of storage.
The handset runs on Android 10-based One UI and packs a 4,500mAh battery with 25W wired charging as well as 11W wireless charging support.
For connectivity, it offers support for Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.0, NFC, GPS, 5G, and a Type-C port.
In China, the Samsung W21 5G is priced at CNY 20,000 (approximately Rs. 2,23,400) for the solo 12GB/512GB variant. It is currently up for pre-orders and is expected to go on sale in the coming days.
