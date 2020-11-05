Last updated on Nov 05, 2020, 03:59 pm
Written byShubham Gupta
As the latest addition to its portfolio of smartphones, Huawei has launched the Huawei Nova 8 SE in China. The handset looks identical to the iPhone 12 with its flat edges and a squircle camera island.
In terms of hardware, the Nova 8 SE has a waterdrop notch display, a quad rear camera setup, and a mid-tier MediaTek 5G chipset.
Here are more details.
Huawei Nova 8 SE features a waterdrop notch design with noticeable bezels and a flat, metallic frame. On the rear, it packs a quad camera module.
The smartphone bears a 6.53-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) OLED screen with a 20:9 aspect ratio and an integrated fingerprint sensor.
It is offered in Magic Night Black, Dark Blue, Silver Moon Start, and Sakura Snow Clear Sky colors.
The Huawei Nova 8 SE sports a quad rear camera unit that comprises a 64MP (f/1.9) main sensor, an 8MP (f/2.4) ultra-wide lens, a 2MP (f/2.4) macro camera, and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth lens. On the front, it houses a 16MP selfie snapper.
The Huawei Nova 8 SE Standard Edition is powered by a MediaTek Dimnesity 720 chipset, while the High Edition draws power from a MediaTek Dimensity 800U processor. Both the variants come paired with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.
The handset runs on Android 10-based EMUI 10.1 and packs a 3,800mAh battery with support for 66W fast-charging via the Type-C port.
The Huawei Nova 8 SE Standard Edition is priced at CNY 2,599 (approximately Rs. 29,000) for the solo 8GB/128GB variant while the High Edition costs CNY 2,699 (roughly Rs. 30,200) for the 8GB/128GB model.
