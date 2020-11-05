Honor is all set to launch its budget-friendly 10X Lite model in the global markets on November 10. To recall, it was announced in Saudi Arabia last month. As for the highlights, the handset comes with a Kirin 710 chipset, a quad rear camera setup, and a 5,000mAh battery. It lacks support for Google Mobile Services but offers Huawei's own App Store.

Design and display Honor 10X Lite: At a glance

The Honor 10X Lite has a punch-hole design with a sizable bezel at the bottom. On the rear, it houses a quad camera system. The smartphone sports a 6.67-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) LCD screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9 and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. It comes in Icelandic Frost, Midnight Black, and Emerald Green color options.

Information For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

The Honor 10X Lite has a quad rear camera unit that consists of a 48MP (f/1.8) main sensor, an 8MP (f/2.4) ultra-wide lens, a 2MP (f/2.4) macro camera, and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth lens. On the front, it offers an 8MP selfie snapper.

Internals Under the hood

The Honor 10X Lite draws power from an octa-core Kirin 710 processor, combined with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of expandable storage. The handset runs on Android 10-based Magic UI 3.1 and packs a 5,000mAh battery with 22.5W fast-charging support. For connectivity, it offers support for dual-band Wi-Fi 802.11a/c, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, NFC, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Information What about the price?