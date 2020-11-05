WhatsApp is constantly evolving its platform with new features, enhancing the messaging experience for billions of its active users. The Facebook-owned app has now introduced a new 'disappearing messages' option that allows users to send self-deleting messages - a feature that has existed on rival platforms like Signal and Telegram for quite some time now. Here's everything you need to know about it.

About the feature Disappearing messages feature also works for photos and videos

The disappearing message option will let you share 'disappearing' messages with friends and family that will automatically delete after seven days. However, it is not just limited to text messages. You can also share self-disappearing photos, videos, audio files, location, and documents. The option is available for both individual conversations as well as group chats.

Getting started How to use the feature?

If you want to send disappearing messages to a friend, go to his contact and turn on the option. Once enabled, you won't lose older messages but all the new messages sent by either party will get deleted after seven days. Also, both parties will have the option to turn it off. In group chats, only admins will be able to enable/disable the feature.

Destruct timer However, seven days expiry window may not suit everyone

WhatsApp has been testing this feature for a long time, and we are glad it is finally here. However, in the previous tests, the company was experimenting with destruct timers ranging from 5-seconds to several days. The current option of seven days may not suit everyone but WhatsApp says it is starting with this range "so you don't forget what you were chatting about."

Information The feature is being rolled out in a phased manner