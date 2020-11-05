Expanding its range of affordable smartphones, Lenovo has launched the K12 Note model. It comes as a rebranded version of the Moto G9 that was launched in India in August. As for the highlights, the handset features a Snapdragon 662 chipset, a waterdrop notch display, a triple rear camera setup, and a 5,000mAh battery with 15W fast-charging support. Here's our roundup.

Design and display Lenovo K12 Note: At a glance

The Lenovo K12 Note features a plastic body with a waterdrop notch design and a chunky bezel at the bottom. On the rear, it houses a triple camera module and a physical fingerprint sensor. The device bears a 6.5-inch HD+ (720x1600 pixels) LCD screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9. It is offered in Sapphire Blue and Forest Green color options.

Information For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

The Lenovo K12 Note has a triple rear camera system comprising a 48MP primary sensor, a 2MP macro lens, and a 2MP depth camera. For selfies, it packs an 8MP front-facing camera.

Internals Under the hood

The Lenovo K12 Note is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 662 chipset, coupled with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. The handset runs on Android 10 and packs a 5,000mAh battery with 15W fast-charging support. In terms of connectivity, it offers support for Wi-Fi 802.11a/c, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, NFC, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Information How much does it cost?