Expanding its portfolio of laptops, Chinese tech giant Xiaomi has launched the Mi Notebook 14 e-Learning Edition in India. It is aimed at students and professionals who are learning or working from home. The laptop is similar to the Mi Notebook 14 model except that it comes with a 10th-generation Intel Core i3 processor and a built-in webcam. Here's our roundup.

Design and display Mi Notebook 14 e-Learning Edition: At a glance

The Mi Notebook 14 e-Learning Edition shares its design features with the Mi Notebook 14 model. It has a sleek metal body, a chiclet-style keyboard, a multi-touch trackpad, and stereo speakers. However, the top bezel is slightly thicker to accommodate the built-in webcam. The laptop offers a 14-inch Full-HD (1920x1080 pixels) screen with a 16:9 aspect ratio and around 81% screen-to-body ratio.

Information Under the hood

The Mi Notebook 14 e-Learning Edition draws power from a 10th-generation Intel Core i3 processor, paired with 8GB of DDR4 RAM, 256GB of SSD storage, and Intel UHD Graphics 620 GPU. It boots Windows 10 Home and promises up to 10-hours of battery life.

Nitty-gritty Connectivity and I/O options available on the laptop

The Mi Notebook 14 e-Learning Edition offers a host of connectivity options and I/O ports, including two USB Type-A 3.1 ports, a USB Type-A 2.0 port, an HDMI port, and a combo audio jack. It also offers support for dual-band Wi-Fi 802.11a/c as well as Bluetooth 5.0. For audio, it packs two 2W speakers with DTS Audio support.

Information How much does it cost?