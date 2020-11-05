Last updated on Nov 05, 2020, 06:54 pm
Written byDwaipayan Roy
Expanding its range of premium televisions in India, Sony has launched its latest A8H 4K OLED TV in a 65-inch size.
As for the highlights, the device has a built-in Chromecast, and a Triluminos display with a high refresh rate of up to 120Hz. The latter also serves as the speaker with a total sound output of 30W.
Here are more details.
The Sony A8H 4K OLED TV has slim bezels on the sides, a significant border at the bottom, and sits on a V-shaped pedestal stand.
It has a 65-inch OLED display with a 4K UHD (3840x2160 pixels) resolution, HDR, Dolby Vision, and Dolby Atmos support. It also comes with Triluminos picture enhancement technology.
For audio, the screen acts as a speaker with 30W output.
On the connectivity front, the Sony A8H OLED TV supports Wi-Fi and Bluetooth 4.2. It also packs multiple I/O ports including four HDMI ports, three USB ports, an ethernet port, a digital audio output, a composite video input, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.
The Sony A8H 4K OLED TV is powered by an X1 Ultimate picture processor, paired with 16GB of internal storage.
The television runs on Android TV 9 Pie and offers support for Google Chromecast, Google Assistant, Google Play Store, and Apple AirPlay 2. It also supports popular OTT apps like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, and YouTube.
The Sony A8H OLED TV (65-inch) carries a price-tag of Rs. 2,79,990 in India. It is up for grabs via the company's offline retail shops, Amazon.in, and major electronics stores. The company will also introduce a 55-inch variant of the television soon.
