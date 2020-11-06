As per the changelog, the firmware enhances the camera performance and optimizes the imaging effects for a better experience. It also improves the system power consumption and mis-touch prevention, optimizes Alert Slider, and fixes the issue of network interruption while playing games.

OnePlus has started rolling out the latest OxygenOS 11.0.3.4 update for its flagship 8T smartphone.

The firmware carries version number 11.0.3.4 and is being rolled out in a phased manner via over-the-air method. To manually check for the update, you can go to Settings >System Updates.

As far as the specifications are concerned, the OnePlus 8T offers a metal-glass body with a punch-hole design, slim bezels, and an in-display fingerprint reader. On the rear, it houses a quad camera unit.

The handset sports a 6.55-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) AMOLED screen with a 20:9 aspect ratio and a 120Hz refresh rate.

It is available in Aquamarine Green and Lunar Silver colors.