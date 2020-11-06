Last updated on Nov 06, 2020, 01:10 pm
Written byShubham Gupta
Expanding its portfolio of smartphones, Motorola has launched the Moto G9 Power and Moto G 5G in Europe.
Both the handsets come with a punch-hole design, triple rear cameras, a mid-tier Snapdragon chipset, and Android 10-based My UX.
Notably, the Moto G 5G is the company's most affordable 5G phone in Europe.
Here's our roundup.
The Moto G9 Power and Moto G 5G feature a punch-hole design and a prominent bezel at the bottom. On the rear, they house a triple camera setup and a physical fingerprint sensor for secure biometric authentication.
The former sports a 6.8-inch HD+ (720x1640 pixels) LCD screen, while the latter bears a 6.7-inch Full-HD (1080x2400 pixels) LCD display.
The Moto G9 Power has a triple rear camera setup comprising a 64MP (f/1.8) main sensor, a 2MP (f/2.4) macro lens, and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth camera.
The Moto G 5G also features a similar setup but with a 48MP (f/1.7) main sensor, an 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP (f/2.4) macro camera.
For selfies, they house a 16MP (f/2.2) snapper.
The Moto G9 Power is backed by a Snapdragon 662 chipset while the Moto G 5G draws power from a Snapdragon 750G processor. They are paired with up to 6GB of RAM and up to 128GB of storage.
The G9 Power packs a 6,000mAh battery and the G 5G has a 5,000mAh battery. Both the handsets support 20W fast-charging via the Type-C port.
The Moto G9 is priced at €200 (approximately Rs. 17,500) for the solo 4GB/128GB variant whereas the Moto G 5G costs €300 (around Rs. 26,000) for the entry-level 4GB/64GB model.
