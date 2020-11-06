Expanding its portfolio of smartphones, Motorola has launched the Moto G9 Power and Moto G 5G in Europe.

Both the handsets come with a punch-hole design, triple rear cameras, a mid-tier Snapdragon chipset, and Android 10-based My UX.

Notably, the Moto G 5G is the company's most affordable 5G phone in Europe.

Here's our roundup.