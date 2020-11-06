Samsung has started rolling out the One UI 2.5 update for the Galaxy M31 model in India. As per SamMobile, the firmware updates the Samsung Keyboard with split keyboard function in landscape mode, adds a new 'SOS location-sharing messages' feature, and brings some improvements to the Camera app. The update also bumps the Android security patch to November 2020.

Details about the update

The firmware carries build number M315FXXU2ATJ9 and is currently seeding in India. It is being rolled out in a phased manner via over-the-air method. You can manually check for the update by going to Settings >Software update.

Design and display Samsung Galaxy M31: At a glance

As far as its specifications are concerned, the Galaxy M31 features a plastic body with a waterdrop notch design and a prominent bottom bezel. On the rear, it houses a quad camera unit and a physical fingerprint sensor. The handset bears a 6.4-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) Super AMOLED screen with a 19.5:9 aspect ratio. It comes in Ocean Blue, Space Black, and Red colors.

Information For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

The Galaxy M31 sports a quad rear camera module, including a 64MP (f/1.8) primary sensor, an 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, a 5MP (f/2.4) macro camera, and a 5MP (f/2.2) depth sensor. For selfies, it has a 32MP (f/2.0) front-facing shooter.

