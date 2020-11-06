Last updated on Nov 06, 2020, 04:38 pm
Hi,
Logout
Written byHarshita Malik
Samsung has started rolling out the One UI 2.5 update for the Galaxy M31 model in India.
As per SamMobile, the firmware updates the Samsung Keyboard with split keyboard function in landscape mode, adds a new 'SOS location-sharing messages' feature, and brings some improvements to the Camera app.
The update also bumps the Android security patch to November 2020.
The firmware carries build number M315FXXU2ATJ9 and is currently seeding in India. It is being rolled out in a phased manner via over-the-air method. You can manually check for the update by going to Settings >Software update.
As far as its specifications are concerned, the Galaxy M31 features a plastic body with a waterdrop notch design and a prominent bottom bezel. On the rear, it houses a quad camera unit and a physical fingerprint sensor.
The handset bears a 6.4-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) Super AMOLED screen with a 19.5:9 aspect ratio. It comes in Ocean Blue, Space Black, and Red colors.
The Galaxy M31 sports a quad rear camera module, including a 64MP (f/1.8) primary sensor, an 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, a 5MP (f/2.4) macro camera, and a 5MP (f/2.2) depth sensor. For selfies, it has a 32MP (f/2.0) front-facing shooter.
Samsung Galaxy M31 is powered by an octa-core Exynos 9611 processor, paired with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 128GB of storage.
The device boots Android 10-based One UI and packs a 6,000mAh battery with 15W fast-charging support.
On the connectivity front, it offers support for dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, NFC, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.
Love Science news?
Subscribe to stay updated.