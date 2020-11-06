Xiaomi is working to launch a new Redmi Note 9 High Edition model in China. In the latest development, a tipster has revealed the key specifications of the handset, suggesting it will come as a slightly tweaked version of the Mi 10T Lite that was launched in September. The Redmi Note 9 High Edition will feature a Snapdragon 750G chipset and a 120Hz screen.

Design and display Redmi Note 9 High Edition: At a glance

As per the leaks, the Redmi Note 9 High Edition will feature an all-glass body with a punch-hole design and a noticeable bottom bezel. On the rear, it will pack a quad camera setup. The device is expected to bear a 6.67-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) LCD screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9, a 120Hz refresh rate, and a side-mounted fingerprint scanner.

Information For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

The Redmi Note 9 High Edition is likely to sport a quad rear camera unit, including the Samsung's HM2 108MP main sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, a 2MP macro camera, and a 2MP depth lens. For selfies, it will house a 16MP front-facing camera.

Internals Under the hood

The Redmi Note 9 High Edition will draw power from an octa-core Snapdragon 750G processor, combined with 6GB of RAM and up to 128GB of storage. The handset will run on Android 10-based MIUI 12 and pack a 4,820mAh battery with 33W fast-charging support. For connectivity, it should offer support for dual-band Wi-Fi 802.11a/c, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, NFC, 5G, and a Type-C port.

Information How much will it cost?