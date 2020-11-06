Apple's latest iPhone 12 Pro Max and iPhone 12 mini will be up for pre-ordering in India today starting 6:30 pm via the company's online store and authorized resellers. To recall, both the devices were announced last month alongside the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro. They come with an all-new design, OLED screens, an A14 Bionic chipset, improved cameras, and 5G connectivity.

Design and display iPhone 12 Pro Max and 12 mini: At a glance

The iPhone 12 Pro Max and 12 mini feature a metal-glass construction with flat-edges, 'Ceramic Shield' protection on the front, and a wide notch that houses the Face ID biometric system. Both the handsets are IP68 dust and water-resistant. The iPhone 12 Pro Max sports a 6.7-inch Full-HD+ (1284x2778) OLED screen while the mini model has a 5.4-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) OLED display.

Cameras For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

The iPhone 12 Pro Max offers a triple rear camera unit including a 12MP (f/1.6) primary sensor, a 12MP (f/2.0) telephoto lens, a 12MP (f/2.4) ultra-wide camera, and a LiDAR scanner. The iPhone 12 mini has a dual rear camera setup comprising a 12MP (f/1.6) main sensor and a 12MP (f/2.4) ultra-wide lens. For selfies, both the models house a 12MP (f/2.2) front-facing camera.

Internals Under the hood

The iPhone 12 Pro Max and iPhone 12 mini draw power from an A14 Bionic processor, coupled with up to 512GB of storage. The former offers up to 20-hours of video playback while the latter can deliver up to 15-hours of video playback. The duo runs on iOS 14 and supports wired fast-charging as well as up to 15W MagSafe wireless charging.

Information How much do they cost?