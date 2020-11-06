Last updated on Nov 06, 2020, 07:32 pm
Hi,
Logout
Written byShubham Gupta
Expanding its portfolio of affordable smartphones, Samsung has launched the Galaxy M21s model in Brazil. It comes as a rebranded version of the Galaxy F41 that was launched in India last month.
As for the highlights, the handset features an Exynos 9611 chipset, a waterdrop notch display, a triple rear camera setup, and a 6,000mAh battery.
Here are more details.
The Samsung Galaxy M21s features a waterdrop notch display and a thick bezel at the bottom. On the rear, it houses a triple camera setup and a physical fingerprint scanner.
The smartphone bears a 6.4-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) AMOLED screen with an aspect ratio of 19.5:9. It is offered in Black and Blue color options.
The Samsung Galaxy M21s has a triple camera setup including a 64MP (f/1.8) primary sensor, an 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, and a 5MP (f/2.4) depth camera. For selfies, it packs a 32MP (f/2.0) front-facing camera.
The Samsung Galaxy M21s draws power from an octa-core Exynos 9611 processor, coupled with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of expandable storage.
The handset runs on Android 10-based One UI and packs a 6,000mAh battery with 15W fast-charging support.
In terms of connectivity, it offers support for dual-band Wi-Fi 802.11a/c, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port
The Samsung Galaxy M21s is priced at BRL 1,529 (approximately Rs. 20,500) for the solo 4GB/64GB model. Since it is a rebranded version of the F41 that is available in India, it is unlikely that Galaxy M21s will be announced here.
Love Science news?
Subscribe to stay updated.