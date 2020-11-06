Xiaomi has introduced a new 'Shadow Black' color variant for its budget-friendly Redmi Note 9 in India. The new shade joins the existing Aqua Green, Arctic White, Pebble Grey, and Scarlet Red variants. The Shadow Black color option has a dark gray finish on the back panel as well as the frame and buttons. However, hardware-wise, it remains unchanged.

Design and display Redmi Note 9: At a glance

The Redmi Note 9 features a plastic body with a punch-hole design and a prominent bottom bezel. On the rear, it packs a quad camera unit and a physical fingerprint sensor. The handset bears a 6.53-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) LCD screen with a 19.5:9 aspect ratio. It is now available in Aqua Green, Arctic White, Pebble Grey, Scarlet Red, and Shadow Black color options.

Information For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

The Redmi Note 9 sports a quad rear camera system including a 48MP (f/1.8) main sensor, an 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, a 2MP (f/2.4) macro camera, and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth lens. For selfies, it houses a 13MP (f/2.3) front-facing camera.

Internals Under the hood

The Redmi Note 9 is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio G85 processor, combined with up to 6GB of RAM and up to 128GB of storage. The handset runs on Android 10-based MIUI and packs a 5,020mAh battery with 18W fast-charging support. On the connectivity front, it offers support for dual-band Wi-Fi 802.11a/c, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, NFC, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Information How much does it cost?