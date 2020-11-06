Razer has launched the company's latest thin and light productivity laptop, called the Book 13. It is currently up for pre-orders in the US. As for the key highlights, the laptop comes with Intel's 11th-generation Core processors, up to a 4K touch display, per-key RGB lighting with anti-ghosting, and Wi-Fi 6 support. Here's our roundup.

Design and display Razer Book 13: At a glance

The Razer Book 13 features a sleek profile with ultra-slim bezels on all the sides. It has a thickness of 15mm and weighs between 1.34kg to 1.40kg, depending on the configuration. It has a 60Hz, 13.4-inch screen which is offered in three options: 4K touch, Full-HD touch, or Full-HD non-touch. It also houses a multi-touch trackpad and a chiclet keyboard with per-key RGB lighting.

Information Under the hood

The Razer Book 13 draws power from an 11th-generation Intel Core i5/Core i7 processor, up to 16GB of RAM, up to 512GB of SSD storage, and Intel Iris Xe graphics. It boots Windows 10 Home and packs a 55Wh battery with 65W fast charging support.

Nitty-gritty Connectivity options and I/O ports available on Razer Book 13

The connectivity options and I/O ports available on the new Razer Book 13 include a USB 3.1 Generation 1 Type-A port, a Thunderbolt 4 port, an HDMI 2.0 port, a micro-SD card slot, and a headphone jack. It also offers support for Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.1. For audio, the laptop has two speakers with THX Spatial Audio and a four mic array.

