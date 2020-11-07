Expanding its portfolio of budget-friendly smartphones, ZTE has introduced the Blade A7s 2020 model in Germany. As for the key highlights, it comes with a Unisoc SC9863A chipset, a waterdrop notch design, triple rear cameras, and a 4,000mAh battery. The handset is currently listed on Amazon Germany at €149 (approximately Rs. 13,000). Here's our roundup.

Design and display ZTE Blade A7s 2020: At a glance

The ZTE Blade A7s 2020 features a waterdrop notch design and prominent bezels on the top and bottom. On the rear, it houses a triple camera unit and a physical fingerprint reader for secure biometric authentication. The handset bears a 6.49-inch HD+ (720x1560 pixels) TFT screen, and is offered in Ocean Blue and Star Black color options.

Information For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

The ZTE Blade A7s 2020 is equipped with a triple rear camera module, including a 16MP primary sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP depth camera. On the front, it sports an 8MP selfie snapper.

Internals Under the hood

The ZTE Blade A7s 2020 is powered by an octa-core Unisoc SC9863A processor, paired with 3GB of RAM and 64GB of expandable storage. Under the hood, the device runs on Android 10 and packs a 4,000mAh battery with 10W fast-charging support. On the connectivity front, it offers support for Wi-Fi 802.11, Bluetooth 4.2, GPS, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Information How much does it cost?