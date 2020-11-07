Expanding its portfolio of affordable smartphones, LG has launched the W11, W31, and W31+ in India. The former two arrive as successors to last year's W10 and W30 models while the W31+ is a slightly souped up version of the W31. As for highlights, the handsets offer a MediaTek Helio P22 chipset, a waterdrop notch display, and a 4,000mAh battery. Here's our roundup.

Design and display LG W11, W31, and W31+: At a glance

The LG W11, W31, and W31+ feature a waterdrop notch design with a prominent bottom bezel and plastic body. On the rear, they pack up to triple cameras and a physical fingerprint sensor for secure biometric authentication (on W31 and W31+ models). All the three handsets bear a 6.52-inch HD+ (720x1600 pixels) LCD screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9.

Information For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

The LG W31 and W31+ have a triple rear camera setup including a 13MP main camera, a 5MP ultra-wide camera, and a 2MP depth lens. The W11 houses a 13MP primary shooter alongside a 2MP depth sensor. For selfies, they offer an 8MP front-facing camera.

Internals Under the hood

The LG W11, W31, and W31+ are powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio P22 chipset, coupled with up to 4GB of RAM and up to 128GB of expandable storage. The handsets run on Android 10 and pack a 4,000mAh battery. On the connectivity front, they offer support for Wi-Fi 802.11, Bluetooth, GPS, a headphone jack, and a micro-USB port.

Information How much do they cost?