Last updated on Nov 07, 2020, 01:17 pm
Written byShubham Gupta
LG's recently-launched Velvet model is up for pre-ordering in India via Flipkart and it will be released on November 12, according to the e-commerce giant.
The handset is offered in a single screen and dual-screen version but only the latter is available for booking.
As for the highlights, it offers a Snapdragon 845 chipset, an OLED screen, triple rear cameras, and a 4,300mAh battery.
The LG Velvet Dual Screen has a metal-glass body with a waterdrop notch design, curved edges, and an IP68-rated build quality. On the rear, it packs a triple camera unit.
The smartphone bears a 6.8-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2460 pixels) OLED screen with an integrated fingerprint sensor. The secondary screen also has the same dimensions and connects to the main display via the Type-C port.
The LG Velvet Dual Screen features a triple rear camera that consists of a 48MP (f/1.8) main sensor, an 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, and a 5MP (f/2.4) depth camera. For selfies, it packs a 16MP (f/1.9) front-facing camera.
The LG Velvet Dual Screen draws power from an octa-core Snapdragon 845 processor, combined with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of expandable storage.
The handset runs on Android 10 and packs a 4,300mAh battery with support for Qualcomm's Quick Charge 4+ technology.
On the connectivity front, it offers support for dual-band Wi-Fi 802.11a/c, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, NFC, and a Type-C port.
The LG Velvet Dual Screen is priced at Rs. 49,990 for the 6GB/128GB variant. The LG Velvet model without the secondary screen accessory costs Rs. 36,990. Further, buyers can avail an instant discount of Rs. 5,000 with prepaid orders.
