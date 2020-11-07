LG's recently-launched Velvet model is up for pre-ordering in India via Flipkart and it will be released on November 12, according to the e-commerce giant.

The handset is offered in a single screen and dual-screen version but only the latter is available for booking.

As for the highlights, it offers a Snapdragon 845 chipset, an OLED screen, triple rear cameras, and a 4,300mAh battery.