Samsung's budget-friendly Galaxy F41 model is now available through offline retail stores in India. To recall, the handset was launched in the country last month and was exclusive to Flipkart until now. As for the key highlights, the Galaxy F41 comes with an Exynos 9611 chipset, a waterdrop notch display, a triple rear camera unit, and a 6,000mAh battery.

Design and display Samsung Galaxy F41: At a glance

The Samsung Galaxy F41 features a waterdrop notch design and a noticeable bezel at the bottom. On the rear, it houses a triple camera system and a physical fingerprint scanner. The device has a 6.4-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) AMOLED screen with an aspect ratio of 19.5:9. It is offered in Fusion Black, Fusion Blue, and Fusion Green color options.

Information For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

The Samsung Galaxy F41 is equipped with a triple rear camera system including a 64MP (f/1.8) primary sensor, an 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, and a 5MP (f/2.4) depth sensor. For selfies, it packs a 32MP (f/2.0) camera on the front side.

Internals Under the hood

The Samsung Galaxy F41 is powered by an octa-core Exynos 9611 processor, coupled with 6GB of RAM and up to 128GB of storage. The handset boots on Android 10-based One UI and packs a 6,000mAh battery with 15W fast-charging support. For connectivity, it offers support for dual-band Wi-Fi 802.11a/c, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Information How much does it cost?