Lenovo is expected to launch its flagship gaming smartphone, the Legion Phone Duel in India in the coming days. The product page of the handset has gone live, hinting at its imminent arrival. To recall, it was introduced in China in July, and comes with a Snapdragon 865+ chipset, side-mounted pop-up selfie camera, a 144Hz AMOLED display, dual rear cameras, and 65W fast-charging support.

Design and display Lenovo Legion Phone Duel: At a glance

The Lenovo Legion Duel has a bezel-less, all-screen design with a side-mounted pop-up selfie shooter. On the rear, it packs a dual camera setup. The handset bears a 6.65-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) AMOLED screen with an aspect ratio of 19.5:9, a 144Hz refresh rate, and a 240Hz touch sampling rate. It is offered in Blazing Blue and Vengeance Red color options.

Information For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

The Lenovo Legion Duel features a dual rear camera setup comprising a 64MP (f/1.8) primary sensor and a 16MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens. For selfies and video calling, it packs a 20MP (f/2.2) motorized pop-up camera on the right side of the frame.

Internals Under the hood

The Lenovo Legion Phone Duel draws power from an octa-core Snapdragon 865+ chipset, coupled with up to 16GB of RAM and up to 512GB of storage. The handset runs on Android 10-based ZUI 12 and packs a 5,000mAh battery with up to 90W fast-charging support. For connectivity, it offers support for dual-band Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.0, NFC, 5G, and dual Type-C ports.

Information How much does it cost?